POWAY, Calif. – Craig T. Fournier, 47, formerly of Jay, Maine, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at his home in Poway, California, following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Oct. 20, 1972, in Lewiston, Maine the son of Thomas Fournier and Patricia (Labbe) Fournier. He was a graduate of Jay High School.

He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked as a plumbing and heating technician. He also coached for Del Norte Football for eight years. He married Kristen Cleary of California in 1999. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time with his family and coaching his sons, George and Joey.

He is survived by his wife, Kristen Fournier, sons, George Fournier and Joey Fournier all of Poway, Calif., his mother, Patricia Micks of Livermore Falls, sister, Amy Messer of Farmington, stepmother, Lynda Fournier of Jay, and mother-in-law, Kathy Cleary of California. He was predeceased by his father, his grandparents, George and Lorraine Fournier and Peter and Lorette Labbe Pineau. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Due to COVID restrictions at this time, a Celebration of Life Gathering in California (which they hope to livestream) will be announced at a later date as well as a later gathering in Maine. Local arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.

If desired contributions may be made in Memory of Craig T. Fournier to the: Poway Titans Football Booster Club: http://www.checkout.square.site/merchant/ZM4KNB5RWFZAH/checkout/AXRNVAZD43KGXKK4UWPKJ5MV