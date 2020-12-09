NEW GLOUCESTER — OTELCO has hired Stephen Collins as an OSP project manager/analyst in the company’s New Gloucester office.
Collins has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and majored in finance. He worked most recently as a consultant and is a resident of Auburn.
