Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Abdullah Kalib, 27, of 230 Valerie Circle, Auburn, on a charge of trafficking in scheduled drugs, 10:14 a.m. Wednesday at 40 Pleasant St.

• Gary Danforth, 38, of 40 Leeds Junction Road, Wales, on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and violation of bail, 11:34 a.m. Wednesday at 2 Turner St., Auburn.

Auburn

• Sarah Brooks, 27, of 37 Dunn St., on charges of domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, 9:01 p.m. Tuesday on Main Street, Lewiston.

• Faith Picard, 39, of 138 Spring St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

Livermore Falls

• Victoria Callahan, 30, of 143 Horton St., Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 3:48 a.m. Wednesday at 48 Main St.

