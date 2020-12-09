Arrests
Androscoggin County
• Abdullah Kalib, 27, of 230 Valerie Circle, Auburn, on a charge of trafficking in scheduled drugs, 10:14 a.m. Wednesday at 40 Pleasant St.
• Gary Danforth, 38, of 40 Leeds Junction Road, Wales, on charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and violation of bail, 11:34 a.m. Wednesday at 2 Turner St., Auburn.
Auburn
• Faith Picard, 39, of 138 Spring St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, 11:15 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
Livermore Falls
• Victoria Callahan, 30, of 143 Horton St., Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 3:48 a.m. Wednesday at 48 Main St.
