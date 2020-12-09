LIVERMORE FALLS — Superintendent Scott Albert sent an email Sunday night, Dec. 6, informing all staff members, students and families of a newly diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Regional School Unit 73.

“A staff person has been found to be positive with COVID-19. This staff person works at Spruce Mountain High School and has connections throughout the district,” Albert wrote.

“All staff and students who this staff person had close contact with have been contacted. This staff person will follow CDC guidelines and will only return to school after those guidelines have been met.”

Out of an abundance of caution, RSU 73 will be going fully remote until at least Tuesday, Dec. 15, Albert wrote.

RSU 73 schools include the Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore, and the Spruce Mountain elementary, middle and high schools in Jay.

“Hopefully we can go back to the hybrid model on Tuesday, Dec. 15. All non-remote teachers will need three days to prepare for going fully remote,” he continued. “Classes will start up Thursday, Dec. 10, for all remote learning.”

To be prepared, parents and students should check their teacher’s Google Classroom before Thursday.

“If we receive further updates from the Maine CDC (Center for Disease Control & Prevention), we will share them with you,” Albert wrote. “If we need to be out for remote learning longer, you will also be contacted.”

On Friday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an outbreak of COVID-19 at Spruce Mountain Elementary School.

“When someone hears the word outbreak, it is very easy to panic, please try not to,” Superintendent Scott Albert wrote to staff, students and families Friday. “The definition of an outbreak in this case is three or more positive COVID-19 cases in a 14-day period.”

There have been three cases at the school, with two students already back to school after following CDC protocols, he wrote.

“These cases are not linked,” Albert continued. “These cases are not school-based transmissions. All of them came from the individuals’ homes.”

A Maine CDC outbreak coordinator is working with the district.

“At this time the only recommendation we have been given is that we notify our RSU 73 family,” Albert wrote. “We wanted you to be aware of the situation before it is possibly, publicly broadcasted, because that makes people panic. As the cases rise in our community, they may also rise in our schools. Our nurses and the rest of our staff are working diligently to make sure that transmission is little to none, while at school. We will continue to keep you updated.”

Albert shared the following ways individuals could help: Monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms; call a health care provider if symptoms start; call a health care facility before going there; and stay home if sick.

COVID-19 is a virus that attacks the respiratory system and can be more severe in adults 60 years and older and those with underlying conditions. The virus mainly spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes and droplets are inhaled by others.

“Please keep in mind that many things can cause respiratory illness, so students and staff should be up-to-date on influenza and routine vaccinations,” Albert wrote. “Maine CDC or a school representative will contact you directly if you are identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive. Close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the positive individual. A negative test result does not get an individual out of quarantine.”

In an email later Friday morning, Albert wrote one case was a staff member, one was a remote student and the other a full-time student. The cases were reported Nov. 19, 20 and 30.

“Custodial staff went into the affected area and made sure things were wiped down. This happens daily as well,” he wrote.

A student at the primary school was reported with COVID-19 on Nov. 4, a staff person at the high school on Nov. 20 and a middle school student on Nov. 30.

All were announced via the district’s contact system.

Questions can be directed to Albert by calling 207-897-6722. For general COVID-19 questions, dial 211 (or 1-866-811-5695). You can also text your ZIP code to 898-211 or email [email protected] More information can be found at www.maine.gov/dhhs/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

