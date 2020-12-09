FARMINGTON — The Regional School Unit 9 board has named Mt. Blue High School principal Monique Poulin as interim superintendent.

RSU 9 board Chairperson Angela LeClair of Wilton announced the decision Wednesday, stating Poulin “graciously accepted” an offer and will begin the job Dec. 28.

“Please help me in congratulating Monique on her new position,” she said. “Thank you for your patience as we work through this process.”

According to the statement, Poulin will serve until June 30, 2021.

The announcement Wednesday comes a week after Superintendent Tina Meserve resigned from the position.

Meserve was hired in July 2018, and faced ongoing opposition from staff and community members, made public through a no-confidence vote on Oct. 30.

Poulin originally left as principal of Mt. Blue High School in Farmington in 2014 to join Skowhegan High School, but returned to Mt. Blue in 2017.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: