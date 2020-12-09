Wednesday, December 9
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Rhode Island at Wisconsin
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Maryland at Clemson
ESPNU — Providence at Texas Christian
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California State (Bakersfield) at Arizona
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Indiana at Florida State
ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Georgia Tech at Nebraska
8 p.m.
FS1 — Oklahoma at Xavier
8:15 p.m.
SECN — Liberty at Missouri
9 p.m.
CBSSN — California at Pepperdine
PAC-12N — San Diego at UCLA
9:15 p.m.
ESPN — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Michigan State at Virginia
ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:15 p.m.
ACCN — Elon at North Carolina State
9 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Minnesota
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Practice Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
2 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Real Esteli FC, Play-In Match, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
11 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
SURFING
1 p.m.
FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Richard Morgan "Dick" Knight
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Belinda R. Amburg
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Robert J.H. St. Pierre
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Pauline Jacqueline Turcotte
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Barbara Elaine (Hackett) Whittemore