Wednesday, December 9
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Rhode Island at Wisconsin
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Maryland at Clemson
ESPNU — Providence at Texas Christian
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California State (Bakersfield) at Arizona
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Indiana at Florida State
ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Georgia Tech at Nebraska
8 p.m.
FS1 — Oklahoma at Xavier
8:15 p.m.
SECN — Liberty at Missouri
9 p.m.
CBSSN — California at Pepperdine
PAC-12N — San Diego at UCLA
9:15 p.m.
ESPN — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Michigan State at Virginia
ESPN2 — ACC/Big 10 Challenge: Pittsburgh at Northwestern
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Florida A&M at Oregon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:15 p.m.
ACCN — Elon at North Carolina State
9 p.m.
BTN — Michigan State at Minnesota
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Practice Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
2 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, First Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF League: FC Motagua vs. Real Esteli FC, Play-In Match, Tegucigalpa, Honduras
11 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped)
SURFING
1 p.m.
FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
sports on tv
Related Stories
Latest Articles