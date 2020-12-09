NEWRY — Giving Tuesday marked the conclusion of the Sunday River Challenge in support of the Bethel Food Pantry, where the resort pledged to match donations up to $5,000.

Along with the support of an anonymous donor who pledged to match another $5,000 in donations, the community raised over $24,121, far exceeding the original fundraising goal of $10,000.

COVID-19 has altered the lives of families across the country, and the Bethel Food Pantry has been a key source for ensuring food security within the region. With the success of the Sunday River Challenge, the Food Pantry will be able to continue opening the first and third Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 16 Church St.

The pantry serves 14 area towns from its headquarters at 16 Church St. and is supported by 110 volunteers, according to Director Dave Bean. For more information call 824-0369.

Throughout the pandemic, the resort has supplied over 7,000 meals to those in need across the greater Bethel region and has provided additional funding to help stock the Food Pantry’s shelves.

