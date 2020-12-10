Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Daniel Sinclair, 38, of 356 Meadow Hill Road, Greene, on charges of domestic violence assault, arson, criminal mischief, refusal to submit and failing to stop for an officer, 5:34 a.m. Thursday at that address.

Auburn

• Jeffrey Locklear, 29, of 66 Dunn St., Auburn, on a charge of assault, 8:49 p.m. Wednesday at that address.

• Tyler Palmer, 24, of 125 S. Main St., Auburn, on a warrant for failure to appear, 5:44 p.m. Thursday at Third Street, Auburn.

Lewiston

• Tiffany Jenkins, 38, of Levant, on a warrant for failure to appear, 11:23 p.m. Wednesday at 142 College St., Lewiston.

• Billie Jo Trumble, 52, of 204 Blake St., Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 3:17 a.m. Thursday at Pine and Bates streets, Lewiston.

• Michael Messier, 27, of 135 Ash St., Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release, criminal trespass and probation hold, 4:56 p.m. Thursday at that address.

Sabattus

• Aaron Morgan, 39, of 6 Valley View St., Sabattus, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 11:06 p.m. Wednesday at Topsham Police Department.

« Previous

filed under: