The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland is urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, amid concerns from some Catholics about possible connections between the vaccines and fetal tissue originating from abortions.

“Our first response must be to give thanks to God for the scientific advancement and talent that helped to create such lifesaving vaccines,” said Bishop Robert Deeley in a news release. “I have already been asked several times: should I receive the vaccine when it is available to me? My answer is a resounding ‘yes.'”

Some Catholics have expressed concerns about COVID-19 vaccines being developed using fetal tissue derived from abortions. Some have also claimed that if a vaccine is connected in any way to cell lines taken from aborted fetuses, it is immoral to be vaccinated with them.

“This is, in my opinion, an inaccurate portrayal of Catholic moral teaching,” Deeley said.

He said receiving the vaccine is consistent with the Catholic commitment to promoting the common good. “Caring for the common good of all provides an encouragement to all to receive the vaccination for both their own health and safety and that of others,” Deeley said.

