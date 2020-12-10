The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland is urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, amid concerns from some Catholics about possible connections between the vaccines and fetal tissue originating from abortions.
“Our first response must be to give thanks to God for the scientific advancement and talent that helped to create such lifesaving vaccines,” said Bishop Robert Deeley in a news release. “I have already been asked several times: should I receive the vaccine when it is available to me? My answer is a resounding ‘yes.'”
Some Catholics have expressed concerns about COVID-19 vaccines being developed using fetal tissue derived from abortions. Some have also claimed that if a vaccine is connected in any way to cell lines taken from aborted fetuses, it is immoral to be vaccinated with them.
“This is, in my opinion, an inaccurate portrayal of Catholic moral teaching,” Deeley said.
He said receiving the vaccine is consistent with the Catholic commitment to promoting the common good. “Caring for the common good of all provides an encouragement to all to receive the vaccination for both their own health and safety and that of others,” Deeley said.
This story will be updated.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Man who fled to Maine sentenced for 1996 Massachusetts rape
-
Maine
Bishop urges Maine Catholics to receive COVID vaccine, amid concerns about use of fetal tissue
-
Community Sports
Fryeburg Academy recognizes outstanding fall student-athletes
-
Business
Maine signs wind-focused clean energy accord with United Kingdom
-
River Valley
Eight residents at Canton facility die of COVID-19 complications