BUCKFIELD — The Select Board agreed at an emergency meeting Thursday to purchase a third snow plow truck.

The 2009 International Workstar 7400 will be purchased for $32,500 from Liberty International Truck in Barrington, New Hampshire.

“The truck is in very good condition with low miles,” Public Works Director Weldon Lucas said. “The plow unit on it is just four years old. It is a good addition to our other trucks.”

The board last week authorized Lucas to look at the vehicle and test drive it. While it has a New Hampshire sticker on it, Lucas said he saw no issues with replacing that with a Maine inspection sticker.

It’s the third plow truck the town has bought this fall. Residents in early October authorized spending up to $180,000 for up to three plow trucks. Two used plow trucks were bought in October for less than $130,000 — a 2007 Mac and a 2012 Peterbilt.

But one of the town’s backup trucks, a Sterling, was in such poor condition that Lucas said it likely would not pass inspection without major repairs for rust and other issues. The International Workstar will replace the Sterling as one of the backup plow trucks. That purchase will give the town four working plow trucks.

After the purchase of the third plow truck, Town Manager John Andrews said there would still be $20,000 available for unforeseen problems.

The board agreed to finance the three vehicles through Northeast Bank. Andrews, who was named town treasurer Thursday, will have the authority to finance the trucks under one loan or three separate loans.

