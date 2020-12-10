PARIS — CCFC distributed $50,000 to small business owners in the restaurant/food service, hospitality/lodging, barber shop, and commercial screen-printing industries who met the eligibility requirements. The businesses are located across four Maine counties, including the Towns of Bethel, Dixfield, Lewiston, Norway, Oxford, Portland, South Paris, and Winthrop.

“The pandemic has hit our small business community hard and making up for lost revenue is challenging during these uncertain times,” said Christopher DeCato, Vice President of Client Service Operations at CCFC. “The business owners were grateful to receive these grant funds as they head into the winter months.”

Community Concepts Finance Corporation believes all individuals, families and communities can be financially secure and offers homebuyer education and counseling, business and economic development resources and services. The non-profit corporation is a part of Community Concepts, Inc. and is based in South Paris. Learn more by visiting www.ccfcmaine.org or contacting 207.333.6419.

