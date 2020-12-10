NORWAY — Christmastide, at the Second Congregational Church, UCC, Norway, Maine has a new format this year. Because of the pandemic, we are not able to gather to sing to the community in our lovely Sanctuary. We are, however planning to bring light and joy to our friends and neighbors in the Oxford Hills.

The members and friends of the Second Congregational Church, UCC, 205 Main St., Norway are organizing a Live Nativity on Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 5-6 p.m., in the church parking lot. It will be a drive-by Live Nativity. Cars will enter from Main Street, between the church and parsonage. They will exit on to Paris Street.

The stable is already standing and decorated with white lights. A sturdy bench awaits the arrival of Mary and Joseph, played by church members Christina and Patrick. Kings are being cast and church members and friends will costume as shepherds and angels. We hope that the drive-by audience will also costume: i.e. angels, shepherds, villagers. Do you have a live “friendly beast” to bring to the stable?

Please save the date and help spread the word. “Yes, Virginia there will be a Christmastide in the Hills this year.”

During the Live Nativity, we will also be collecting mittens for the elementary schools and, food and toiletries for High School students. We appreciate your donations.

For more information, please contact the church office 207-743-2290.

