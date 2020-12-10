PARIS — Due to the pandemic, the annual Christmas open house at Responsible Pet Care Shelter and Adoption Center has been cancelled. However, the need for holiday donations is still great. Donations received during the holidays have always enabled the shelter to care for the animals well into the new year.

This year, on December 12 from noon to 4 p.m. the staff will be on hand to accept donations via a drive through in the lower driveway at the shelter. The goal is to fill the shelter van! Holiday excitement will be in the air and you may even catch a glimpse of a dog or two dressed in holiday finery.

Strict Covid procedures will be followed for the safety of everyone. Masks and social distancing will be required. The shelter location is 9 Swallow Road, off High Street in South Paris. FMI call 743-8679 or visit us on Facebook.

