JAY — The Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club has prepared a cookbook of favorite recipes of members and friends as a fundraiser to replace fundraising activities such as the annual home show and yard sale that have been curtailed by the pandemic.
The cookbook is for sale to members and the public at a cost of $10, which pays for the cost of printing, with the remainder going to the club’s philanthropic fund for the presentation of Spruce Mountain High School graduation scholarships.
There are recipes for casseroles, wild game meals and desserts, among other things, that have been passed down for generations.
The cookbooks may be obtained by calling President Bruce Jellison at 207-645-2786, or they may be picked up at LaFleur’s Restaurant, Main Street.
