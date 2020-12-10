Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Burgess Craig Angevine

 

ALBANY TWP — On a perfect summer’s day in late September, Kristine Louise Keenan married Joseph Mundy Burgess at her family’s residence on Hutchinson Pond, Albany Township. In light of COVID concerns, attendance was limited to eight immediate family members. Although there were fewer guests than originally planned, nature graced the party with full autumnal splendor. It was magical!

