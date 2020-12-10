100 Years Ago: 1920

The mailing of 1100 checks, the first of approximately 30,000 to be mailed to servicemen from Maine who served In the world war and to whom the state is paying a bonus of $100 began today. A warrant for $110,000 was appropriated by the governor and council. Money for the purpose is provided by a bond issue of $3,000,000 approved by the voters at the state election In September.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Larry W. Douglass of 17 Surry Lane. East Auburn, was elected president of the East Auburn Community Unit for 1971 at the regular monthly of the EACU held Sunday night at the community building. He succeeds Roger Dubois in the post. Other officers chosen were: James Campbell, vice president; Robert Oliver, secretary; and Bryant B. Tribou, Sr., treasurer. Selected to serve as directors for the coming year were Ernest Ray, Arnold Burgess, Glen Burgess, and Henry Davenport III. Dubois will also serve on the board of directors, ex-officio.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Stanton Bird Club met Monday night at the High Street Congregational Church, Auburn, and guest speaker was Stanley Perham, an expert on Maine gems and owner of the Little Country Store at Trap Corner,West Porls.He said that during the 51 years ho has been operating his store he has tried hard at enticing youngsters into a hobby of collecting minerals, cutting gems or anything connected with the mineral field. To him, any person from seven to 77 qualifies as a youngster. No one is old, he said, until they have lost all interest In anything new. A display of books which would be of interest to all, looking for this type of hobby was explained by the speaker who emphasized the fun of mineralogy. He also noted that more and more people are going into it and that there were hundreds of mines in Maine.

