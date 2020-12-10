Maine reported 407 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, but no additional deaths.

It was the third day this week that new COVID-19 cases topped 400, with a record high 427 cases on Monday.

The continued high case counts in Maine are worrying to public health officials, because the growth in cases will lead to more hospitalizations and deaths, straining the state’s health care resources in the months leading up to when vaccines are likely to become widely available. Currently, 172 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine, with 45 in intensive care, about 10 times the daily average during the summer.

On Wednesday, hospital officials and Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, warned that staffing shortages are becoming acute as cases rise. Shah said the staffing concerns about health care workers who care for COVID-19 patients are “alarming” and are the “primary bottleneck” in the health care system.

Overall, Maine is reporting 14,861 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 246 deaths. The seven-day daily average of new cases stood at 330.1 on Thursday, compared to 185.9 a week ago and 162.6 a month ago. Of the new cases on Wednesday, 116 were in Cumberland County, 91 in York County, 62 in Androscoggin County and 50 in Oxford County.

The seven-day average daily positivity rate has remained relatively unchanged for a week, at just under 5 percent. The rate stood at 4.7 percent on Wednesday, the latest data available. If a higher percentage of COVID-19 tests are returned positive, that’s another indication that the pandemic is getting out of control. The national average for percent positive is about 9 percent. In Maine, the rate had dipped as low as about 0.5 percent in the summer and early fall, but has been climbing steadily since late October, until the recent plateau at slightly under 5 percent.

In Wednesday’s media briefing, Shah compared COVID-19 to a train, and vaccines to a brake for the train. The vaccines will eventually stop the train, but the train doesn’t stop right away, which is why the vaccines will not bring an immediate end to the pandemic. Although the first doses could arrive in Maine in a few days, it will take many months for the vaccines to become widespread. In the meantime, people still need to wear masks, keep physical distance and avoid gatherings, Shah said.

“It’s not going to be a fairy tale ending,” he said.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: