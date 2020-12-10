BETHEL — The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum is hosting an exhibit celebrating the 60th Anniversary of the Cross Brothers founding of Mt. Abram. The exhibit, located at the Robinson House of the Museums of the Bethel Historical Society, will be open select Saturdays in December and most days Tuesday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm. Visitors are asked to call 207-824-2908 before arrival and follow COVID-19 protocols.

The exhibit features photographs of the area’s development from the winter of 1960-61 through today. Event posters and old trail maps are of special interest. The exhibit is made possible through support from the Mt. Abram Ski Club and the Friends of Mt. Abram. Ski Journalist, Dave Irons’ book “The History of Mt. Abram, Maine’s Family Ski Area” will be available in late December and may be purchased on-line at www.maineskiandsnowboardmuseum.org/store.

