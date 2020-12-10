SWANSBORO, N.C. – Jean Watson Tyler, 85, died Monday Dec. 7, 2020, in North Carolina. She was formerly of Kennebec Street in Rumford.

Born in Albany, New York, on Sept. 7, 1935, she was a daughter of Robert “Tootie” and Dorothy (Jackson) Watson Jr. Jean was a graduate of Stephens High School where she was a majorette. She worked as a secretary for senator Edmund Muskie and was also a Bank Teller at Casco Bank. She also volunteered at the Rumford hospital and was in charge of the coffee shop.

Jean was an avid NASCAR fan, N.Y. Giants fan and was a member of Mount Zircon Chapter #142 Eastern Star. She enjoyed meeting her lady friends for breakfast and lunch. She and her husband Jim enjoyed winter in Myrtle Beach.

She was married in Rumford Point, on June 8, 1974 to James “Jim” Tyler who died in North Carolina on June 5, 2020.

Survivors include her daughter, Susan Piawlock and companion, Tommy of Swansboro, North Carolina, stepdaughter, Patti Andreas of Salida, Colorado, sister, Joan Pellerin of Mexico, brother, Robert Watson III of New York, granddog, Jazzy Jean. She was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Kimball of Colorado Springs.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at http://www.meaderandson.com.

Funeral services will be held in the spring. Interment will be in the Lakeside Cemetery in Bryant Pond. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin, St. Rumford, Maine.