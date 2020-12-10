GREENWOOD — Tuesday’s public hearing on an ordinance for restricting vehicle weight wrapped up fairly quickly, with only two residents voicing their thoughts on the policy.

The revised language now permits year-round posting on roads, if selectmen think it’s necessary.

Jerry Nelson, the only resident to attend in-person, was in favor of the ordinance. Nelson lives near the end of Greenwood Road and said parts of the road are in very tough shape and would benefit from possible road posting.

Resident Betsey Foster was not present at the meeting, but submitted an email to town officials expressing her support for the ordinance.

Foster wrote in her email “heavy commercial trucks damage our roads and it is the Greenwood Taxpayers who must pay for this damage. That does not seem fair.”

Foster also mentioned that she has seen an increase in tractor trailers on the Greenwood Road in the past year.

In her letter, Foster noted that the town should “consider the needs of truckers who live in Greenwood.”

All selectmen signed the ordinance following the conclusion of the public hearing.

Storm

Town Manager Kim Sparks told Selectmen at their meeting which followed the public hearing, that 590 residents had lost power from the weekend storm and that by Tuesday evening, power had been restored to more than 430 residents.

filed under: