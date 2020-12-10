To the Editor:

After Mr. Reddoch’s recent article on loons in the Bethel Citizen I was really curious about the distribution of them in southern New England. I started tracking down further information and finally reached the organization doing the work and it took me back to Maine – BRI in Portland. I knew them due to my interest in eagles in ME. I think he would be interested in my correspondence and hope you can pass the emails I received on to him.

I was surprised that MA Audubon wrote that they did not know about the project but I later found out that the responder was a new employee and that they did, indeed, know all about it.

I live in Brooklyn, CT but have a camp on Round Pond in Locke’s Mills where I have summered since I was 9 and I am now 88. We were thrilled when the loons came back to our lakes. My thanks to Mr. Reddoch for this article and all his others. I guess you can tell that I am a birder. Due to my age I have not been able to spend a lot of time at camp in these recent years but I look forward to the Bethel Citizen each week to let me know what is happening in Bethel.

Ruth Blakney

Brooklyn, CT

