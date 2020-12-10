FALMOUTH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering separate online beekeeping classes for beginner and experienced beekeepers starting Jan. 14 and Feb. 25.

The five-session beginning class, for beekeepers with less than one year’s experience, meets from 6–7:30 p.m. Jan 14–Feb. 11. With a focus on the basics of honeybee biology and beekeeping, the class can also act as a refresher for beekeepers going into their first winter. The fee is $100 per person, with required book; $70 if required book is purchased elsewhere. Register on the Beginner Beekeeping webpage.

The four-session intermediate class, for beekeepers with a minimum of two years’ experience, meets 6–7:30 p.m. Feb. 25–March 18. Focused on effectively managing a hobby apiary in Maine, topics include maximizing colony health, honey production and swarm prevention. The fee is $150 per person, with required books; $80 if required books are purchased elsewhere. Register on the Intermediate Beekeeping: Apiary Management webpage.

All classes will be held on Zoom and are taught by Eastern Apiculture Society Certified Master Beekeeper Erin MacGregor-Forbes. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207.781.6099; [email protected] More information also is available on the program website.

