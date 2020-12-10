COUNTY — United Way meets its mission to improve people’s lives and build a strong and healthy community in many ways, including providing funding for programs through its Community Fund.

United Way invites 501(c)3 non-profit organizations serving Oxford County to apply for 2021 funding through its investment fund. For more information on eligibility or to apply, visit www.unitedwayandro.org. Applications are due on Friday, December 18 at 3:00 p.m. Organizations that have questions may e-mail Joleen Bedard, Executive Director at [email protected] or call (207) 795-4000.

