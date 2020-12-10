OXFORD HILLS — A great “socially distanced” time was had by all at the 2020 Virtual Turkey Trot 4 Hope held Nov. 26 to Nov. 29.

The organizing committee would like to thank all participants, sponsors and donors for their support as they worked to make this year’s event a success despite the pandemic. Participants completed their 4 mile or 1 mile route wherever and whenever during the 4 day event. Fundraisers competed for prizes submitting photos and race results on social media. The top fundraiser received a one night stay at The Old Saco Inn. Other prizes included Sunday River lift tickets and Youth Season Passes as well as Mt. Abram Youth Season Passes and Bike Park Passes.

Sponsors of the 2020 event include Sunday River, Mt. Abram, Bessey Motors, Ripley & Fletcher, Everett Propane, Anthem, Austin Homebuilders, Flanders Electric, Northeast Bank, Pleasant Hill Property Services, Rising Sun Café, Stephens Memorial Hospital, Strategic Media, Bearfoot Realty, Bisco Properties, Carters XC Ski Center, Chalmers Insurance Group, Grassroots Graphics, Lake Store, Norway Savings Bank, Paricon Sleds, Schiavi Custom Builders, Turnbull Team at Maine Real Estate Experts and 5210 Let’s Go.

Turkey Trot 4 Hope is the signature fundraising event for Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine to raise funds that support their mission.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine is located at 199 Main St, Norway

in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. We offer a variety of programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check out our website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find us on Facebook or call 890-0329.

