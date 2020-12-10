DEAR SUN SPOTS: We are looking for volunteers to support early childhood literacy in our communities. You can volunteer safely with BookReach!

If you are looking for a virtual volunteer opportunity and have one hour per week available to read to children, please contact the BookReach Volunteer Reading Program. We serve children in small in-home day cares throughout Lewiston, Auburn and Minot by delivering interactive virtual story times. Training and technology are available. Help to encourage children’s enthusiasm for books so they will be ready to learn when they start school.

We will provide qualified readers to deliver a weekly virtual story time to all licensed day cares of Lewiston, Auburn and Minot at no cost to you. All readers must pass Department of Health and Human Services and Maine State Bureau of Identification background checks to ensure the safety of your children.

BookReach is an early literacy program of the Lewiston and Auburn Public Libraries. For more information and an application packet for readers or day care providers, please contact Trisha Scribellito at [email protected] or 513-3004, ext. 3515. — Trisha, no town

ANSWER: I’m so glad you wrote to Sun Spots about your volunteer opportunity. I encourage all nonprofits to write in with their requests for whatever is needed, whether it is volunteers, donations, or to get the word out about your fundraising events. I’m here to help spread the word!

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for recommendations for where to get a fresh Christmas tree. This is our first white (hopefully) Christmas in Maine. — Melanie, Lewiston

ANSWER: There are many places recommended on Lewiston Rocks’ Facebook page so I’m borrowing information from there.

Trees are being sold at Main Street Dairy Treat at 688 Main St. in Lewiston, Blackie’s produce market on Minot Avenue in Auburn and the Lisbon Falls flea market. Readers, where are more good places?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like to make Chex Party Mix this year for my neighbors and would like it to be more “jazzy” than the usual recipe. I thought it would be fun to ask other readers to share their ideas and get yours, too! — Mary, Lisbon Falls

ANSWER: What lucky neighbors! Did you know there’s a Chex cereal website (chex.com) with lots of ideas for personalizing your holiday Chex Mix recipe? Sweet or savory fixings and mixings abound to liven up that original recipe. Our holiday Chex Mix has the addition of a double helping of honey-roasted peanuts and not-so-many pretzels, with a double-batch of the seasoned buttery sauce. I think the secret to making the Chex Mix perfectly crunchy is to be patient when it comes to the baking and stirring. No one wants soggy snacks!

Let’s hear it, dear readers! Chocolate chips, bagel bits, Cheez-its? Almonds, popcorn, bacon? What’s in your holiday Chex Mix?

DEAR SUN SPOTS: How do I find your column in the online version of the paper? I’m a new subscriber and don’t want to miss the Monday edition of Sun Spots. I enjoy it. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Thank you! When you open the website at www.sunjournal.com, you’ll see a black band across the top with different headings. Click on the Lifestyle heading and you’ll get a drop-down menu. Sun Spots is the second one down on the left. Welcome to the Sun Journal!

