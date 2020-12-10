NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library announces Winter Book Bingo beginning December 1, 2020. Winter Book Bingo cards have twenty-five squares, each with a different subject such as book about a road trip, humor, first in a series. Participants will read and complete a horizontal, vertical, or diagonal line of five squares to be entered in the drawing to win a bingo prize of a book of your choice from a selection of books and a Norway Memorial Library book bag. Readers who blackout their card by reading twenty-five titles that correspond with the subject for every square will be entered in a drawing for the grand blackout prize of a gift certificate to Brick & Mortar in Norway.

Pick up a Winter Book Bingo card and a mini hand sanitizer while supplies last at the library’s information desk. Cards must be turned in by Friday, March 19, 2021 5:00 pm to be entered into the drawing. The drawing will take place on Monday, March 22, 2021. Winners will be notified by telephone.

For more information call 207-743-5309 ext. 1, or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

