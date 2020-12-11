DEAR SUN SPOTS: Last year at Christmastime, you printed a letter about being safe in your vehicle in winter. I cut it out and gave it to my grandson who was a new driver. I think it would be a good idea to print it again. This past weekend when the weather was terrible, I thought of all the new young drivers out there. — Grace, no town

ANSWER: Good idea! All drivers need a reminder no matter how old you are or how many winters you’ve traveled Maine roads.

If you haven’t already done it, schedule a winter vehicle check with your mechanic. Are your tires safe? Are your battery and brakes in tip-top condition? Do you have winter wiper blades? What about an oil change and fluid check? You especially want to be sure you have a sufficient amount of coolant and windshield fluid.

I keep an emergency basket in the back of my vehicle that contains a blanket, warm gloves and hat; granola bars, a collapsible orange cone, a bright flashlight; a small amount of sand and a collapsible shovel. I always have jumper cables and I also keep my gas tank filled and my charged-up phone secure so it won’t go flying under the seat if I have to hit stop suddenly.

Please be sure to clean ALL the snow and ice off your vehicle before you get going. Snow and ice, especially coming from the roof of a vehicle have been known to cause serious accidents, even fatalities. Leave plenty of room between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.

Above all else, allow yourself enough time to get where you need to go! Schedule the extra minutes it takes to bundle up, remove the snow and ice from your entire vehicle — not just your windows — and be sure you have what you need in case of you have an emergency or need to stop to help out a fellow human. Even for just a quick trip, take along a bottle of water, wear your boots, and take your time.

I know this all sounds like one great big lecture from a worried mom, but things happen. I speak from experience.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I want to find someone who makes the tote bags using plastic shopping bags. Thank you for your help. — No name, Oxford

ANSWER: If you are talking about the bags that are woven from “plarn” made from plastic grocery bags, I have found them at local craft fairs in the past and online through craft markets such as etsy.com. I have had a few and it’s amazing how long they last. They stretch and are strong enough to carry a 20-pound turkey. One of the bags I have has lasted for eight years, even though I have used it several times a week.

If you are a crocheter or want to learn, there are YouTube videos on how to make your own. Just go to YouTube.com then type “Using Plarn to Crochet a Tote Bag” into the search bar. If any readers out there make the bags or know of a local resource, please write in! They are great and can even be cleaned in the washer.

