Elizabeth Humphrey, curatorial assistant and manager of student programs, will lead an all-ages program at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 12, including a discussion of works on view and a related hands-on activity, at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art in Brunswick. This session focuses on the exhibition “The Presence of the Past: Art from Central and West Africa.” This is an online program and registration is required. The session will be recorded and available on the Young Learners page of our website in the near future. The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is located at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call (207) 725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Encore
Bowdoin Museum of art to host Virtual Family Saturday
-
Nation / World
FDA says it ‘will rapidly work toward’ approval of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Honesty
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Property Spotlight: Flagstaff Lake
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports 345 cases, four additional COVID-19 deaths