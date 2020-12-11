FARMINGTON — The Narrow Gauge Drive-In will offer showings of “Elf” at 6:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 11 to 13, and “It’s a Wonderful Life” Friday through Sunday, Dec. 18 to 20, as a benefit for the social ministry work of St. Joseph Parish in Farmington and St. Rose of Lima in Jay. Admission is $10 a carload. To purchase tickets, visit www.narrowgaugecinema.net/narrow-gauge-drive-in.

“The event is a fundraiser for our parish social ministry’s work as we continue our efforts to feed the hungry during the pandemic and beyond,” said Fr. Paul Dumais, pastor of both parishes. “Franklin Savings Bank is offering a matching donation of up to $2,500 in addition to the proceeds from the movies.”

Dumais, parishioners and volunteers also help in other ways, including:

Every Tuesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., take-out meals are available in the hall of St. Joseph Parish on the corner of Quebec and Middle streets.

Giving trees stand in both parishes with tags for parishioners to take to help provide gifts to local children as well as those at the Long Creek Youth Development Center.

The newly opened St. Rose Thrift Store in Jay, which donates the proceeds to the parishes’ social ministry efforts, has already exceeded early expectations. Thrift store stock is also available free to supply to families in dire need or in cases of emergency.

Warming centers have been provided at both parishes in times of freezing temperatures.

Tri-Town Ministerial Food Cupboard, St. Rose of Lima, provides food and offers educational opportunities that teach useful skills.

Ongoing and long-term projects also help, like Ora Breads, a volunteer baking guild created by Dumais in 2018.

“We welcome members from throughout the community to join us in the process of baking and working together to feed the hungry in Franklin County,” said Dumais.

Through addressing immediate needs in the community, working to alleviate hunger and creating sustainability, needs continue to be met, said Dumais.

