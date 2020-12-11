This letter is in praise and gratitude for the Nov. 25 Fatuma Hussein guest column. I read it with complete agreement with her sentiments regarding our hard-working teachers.

All of our lives have been impacted by the COVID-19 virus, but many of us do not have the extra burdensome workload endured by our educators and first responders. Fatuma so eloquently points out that our teachers and support staff are continuing to provide our students with an educational program under these present difficult times; thanks to her for writing this import message.

Some Americans, for various reasons, are reluctant to embrace people from other countries who have settled here. I believe this country is blessed to have people like Fatuma Hussein here, and I’m sure that all teachers were grateful for her wonderful supportive words.

Gloria Buotte, Rumford