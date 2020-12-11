HOUSTON — Hinako Shibuno can do without the “Cinderella” nickname, just not the smile. That was bright as ever Friday as the Japanese star posted a 4-under 67 and opened a three-shot lead going into the weekend of the U.S. Women’s Open.

Shibuno’s lone mistake on a damp, soft day at Champions Golf Club was a three-putt bogey on the par-3 16th at the Jackrabbit course. Her objective was to avoid dropping more shots by being overly aggressive. She wound up with a 10-foot birdie putt to restore her lead over Arizona State sophomore Linn Grant of Sweden.

Shibuno rose to sudden fame in the summer of 2019 when she won the Women’s British Open at Woburn, the first major for the 22-year-old and her first time playing outside Japan. She was called the “Smiling Cinderella,” a reference to her surprise performance and an engaging smile.

“No pressure whatsoever,” Shibuno said. ”I’m playing a major in the United States, unlike when I was at the British Open, where I feel like I am starting from scratch.”

Grant had a 69 at Jackrabbit and will be in the final group Saturday. They will be joined by another amateur, Texas senior Kaitlyn Papp, who had a 68 at Cypress Creek and was four shots behind.

The USGA used two courses for the first time because the pandemic forced the Women’s Open to be postponed six months to December, when there is limited daylight. The final two rounds will be at Cypress Creek, a course that previously has hosted a Ryder Cup, a U.S. Open and the Tour Championship on the PGA Tour.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Race to Dubai leader Patrick Reed shot an 8-under 64 to take a two-stroke lead after the second round of the European Tour’s season-ending World Tour Championship in the United Arab Emirates.

Reed, looking to become the first American to win what was formally known as the Order of Merit title, made nine birdies to take the lead at 10 under at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Matt Fitzpatrick is two strokes behind after back-to-back rounds of 68. The Englishman mixed seven birdies with three bogeys.

Laurie Canter (66) and Tyrell Hatton (68) shared third place at 7 under.

Reed had an opening 70 but started strong on Friday with five birdies on the front nine. He bogeyed the 12th hole.

“Any time you shoot 8-under par you’re always happy,” Reed said. “I feel like today I got off to a little better start than I did yesterday and the putter was working a little bit.”

Reed said he “tightened it up” after a few iron shots fell short on Thursday.

“I was able to hit the ball a little closer, give myself more opportunities and seeing the lines a little better today,” he said.

QBE SHOOTOUT: Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair teamed to shoot a 16-under 56 in the scramble format to take the first-round lead in Naples, Florida.

Na and O’Hair had two eagles and 12 birdies on the Tiburon Golf Club’s Gold Course. O’Hair won the unofficial PGA Tour event in 2012 with Kenny Perry and 2017 with Steve Stricker.

PRESIDENTS CUP: Medinah Country Club, located in the Chicago suburbs, has been awarded the Presidents Cup in 2026.

The matches will be played on the No. 3 course at Medinah, which has hosted the U.S. Open and PGA Championship multiple times and most recently the BMW Championship in 2019.