MONDAY, Dec. 14
LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.
TUESDAY, Dec. 15
AUBURN — Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.
AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.
LEWISTON — City Council meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom.
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 16
AUBURN — Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.
LEWISTON — Ad Hoc Equity and Diversity Committee, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
THURSDAY, Dec. 17
AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. via Zoom.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Sports
Golf roundup: Young Japanese star takes lead at U.S. Women’s Open
-
College
Leadership qualities make Sanborn a natural fit as AD at St. Joseph’s
-
Local Sports
Anton Castro backstops Northeast to victory over Nordiques
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Invitation to participate in planning for the future of the Rangeley Lakes National Scenic Byway
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Arrest log