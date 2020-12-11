MONDAY, Dec. 14

LEWISTON — Planning Board meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Connors Elementary School, 400 Bartlett St.

TUESDAY, Dec. 15

AUBURN — Sewer District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.

AUBURN — Conservation Commission meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.

LEWISTON — City Council meeting, 7 p.m. via Zoom.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 16

AUBURN — Water District trustees meeting, 4 p.m. at 268 Court St.

LEWISTON — Ad Hoc Equity and Diversity Committee, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

THURSDAY, Dec. 17

AUBURN — L-A 911 Committee meeting, 8 a.m. via Zoom.

