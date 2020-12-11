DURHAM, NC/OXFORD, ME – Elizabeth Louise Harriman, 71, passed away October 25, 2020, at her home in Durham, NC.She was born in Lewiston, ME on September 4, 1949, the daughter of Kenneth and Theodora Holmes. Betty attended Oxford schools and graduated from Oxford Hills High School. She studied at Bernard’s Beauty School and one year at Auburn Maine School of Commerce. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, knitting, eating out with friends, and watching her English soaps. She loved camping at Martin Stream and especially her annual stays at Old Orchard, walking on the beach with her husband, visiting shops, and eating at her favorite restaurants in the area.Betty is survived by her husband of 51 years, David Harriman; two sons, Brian and Todd, all of Durham, NC; her loving sister, Nancy Tyrrell of Oxford, ME; her nephew, James Tyrrell of Fryeburg, ME; and her great niece, Taylor Tyrrell of Columbus, OH. She also loved her various grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Betty will be remembered as a joyful, gentle, sweet woman with a kind heart and a bright smile that lit up the room.Betty was predeceased by her parents.She was cremated in North Carolina and a private burial will be held in Oxford in the spring of 2021. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family on Betty’s Facebook page. In her memory donations may be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, a charity of your choice, or by giving someone an act of kindness.