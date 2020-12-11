CANTON – The Salatino Family is sharing in the loss of Joanne “Jo-Jo” Salatino on Dec. 1, 2020, at Pinnacle Health and Rehab in Canton, Maine.

Joanne was born in Rumford, Maine, Jan. 12, 1937, a twin to Julie “Babe “Salatino and the daughter of Theresa Papasadora and Vito Salatino. Joanne was one of 11 siblings and grew up in the Italian section of town called Smith crossing. She was a graduate of Stephens High School and was proud to be crowned the 33rd Annual Winter Carnival Queen.

Joanne spent the majority of her life in Portland, Maine. She was a city girl and attended hairdressing and cosmetology school. Joanne graduated from Bernard’s School of Hair, became a hairdresser for many salons in the Portland area. She also became an instructor at Bernard’s and worked part time at Bernie’s Fashions. After a tragic fire at her Congress Street apartment, Joanne was brought to the YWCA. It was there that she made a connection with the young women of Portland. She became a mentor and for many years the YWCA was her home.

Later in life she met her companion, Dan. He was scholared and worldly and took Joanne many places she had never had the opportunity in life to see. She most enjoyed when they would go back home on Sunday’s for Nani’s Big Italian lunch and Julia’s delicious salad and whoopie pies. When Dan passed Joanne relocated back to Rumford to be close to her mother and family. In time she moved to the Victorian Villa (Pinnacle) which became her second home.

Named Jo-Jo by all that worked and lived there, Jo-Jo had spunk and was always laughing. If you visited she was usually wearing her glittery hat and was quick to yell out your name when you walked in.

Jo-Jo especially enjoyed when the staff brought their kids/grandkids to visit and colored pictures for her. We would like everyone to know how much Jo-Jo loved all the staff at Pinnacle and how the family appreciated their true friendship and care. Our family would like to extend our deepest thanks to all the front line workers at Pinnacle and Dr. Chess. We commend, admire, and thank you for the care you gave Joanne and the constant outreach to our family at this difficult time.

Joanne is survived by her twin, Julie Salatino, brothers, Joe Salatino and Jimmy and wife Betty Salatino, sisters-in-law, Juliette Salatino, Rocky’s wife, Betty Salatino, Chico’s wife, Mary Salatino, Vito’s wife. She was a wonderful godmother to Becky Perry and Roxanne Gorham and loved her many nieces and nephews.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents, Vito and Theresa Salatino, sisters, Pauline Salatino, Mary Gaudet, Annette Austin, Lucy Day and brothers, Frank Salatino, Rocco Salatino and Vito Salatino.

A graveside service to celebrate Joanne’s life will take place later in the summer at St. John Cemetery in Rumford, Maine. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin Street, Rumford.