HARTFORD – Muriel E. Boutin, 85, of Lewiston, passed away to be with her Lord and Savior as family was by her side on Dec. 7, 2020.

She was born in Lewiston, Maine, on Feb. 23, 1935, the daughter of the late Alcid and Blanch Marie (Begin) Bedard. Muriel was educated in the Lewiston school system. She married Normand W. Boutin on Oct. 15, 1955. Muriel and her husband opened and operated Muriel’s Variety Store.

Later on they opened and operated Boutin Auto Sales also known as Boutin Gaz, on Sabattus Street in Lewiston for many years. The business sold cars, gas and propane. Muriel spent many years as a homemaker and operating the business with her husband and four children. Muriel donated a lot of her time to the Dominican Sisters and Loaves and Fishes of Sabattus. Muriel was a loving person with a very giving heart. Whenever she had company over, she would make sure to make them a home cooked meal before they left. Muriel was a long time member at Our Lady of The Rosary Church in Sabattus and a long time member of the Eagles Club on Sabattus Street in Lewiston.

Muriel is survived by her four children, Dr. Jane Boyer and husband Michael from Colorado, Daniel Boutin and wife Catherine of Auburn, Michael Boutin and wife Denise of Hartford, Roxanne Caron and husband Michael of Hartford; two brothers, Ronald Bedard and his wife Gloria of Sabattus and Lionel Bedard of Lewiston. One sister, Henrietta Charpentier and husband Ray from Santa Barbara, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Muriel was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Normand W. Boutin, her sisters, Sr. Jeannine Bedard, Loretta Dionne, Lilian Morin and one grandchild.

The family would like to thank the nurses at Beacon Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to Muriel in her last days.

Services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, 783-8545.

