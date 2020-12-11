LISBON FALLS – Muriel “Mickey” Virginia Matthews, 94, our beloved matriarch gained her forever wings Dec. 8, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born on Sept. 16, 1926, to Forrest and Isabel Brooks. She graduated from Edward Little High School in 1944 and married Russell Matthews on Aug. 4, 1945, in Texas, eventually settling in Lisbon Falls to raise her family. She started her career at Depositors Trust and retired from Key Bank in Lisbon Falls as a Branch Manager. Mickey was a member of Eastern Star and in her retirement enjoyed traveling to far off beaches with her husband, antiquing, and her greatest joy – making memories with family.

She was a loving, dedicated and hard working wife, mother and Nana who will be missed dearly. She was selfless in every way possible and along with her husband, Russ, provided a home that was the center for so many memorable gatherings.

Mickey is survived by four children, Karen Carroll of Lisbon Falls, Darlene and her husband Ray Austin of Lisbon Falls, Randy Matthews of South Portland, and Laurie and her husband Paul Larochelle of Durham. She also leaves her nine grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Russell, in 2009 and her brother, Kenneth Brooks.

Mickey’s family is grateful for the loving and compassionate care provided by the Odd Fellows and Rebekahs Home in Auburn.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Crosman Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Lisbon Falls. Please visit http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com to leave heartfelt messages and condolences to Mickey’s family.

Due to Covid restrictions, the family will hold a Celebration of Life in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, you are invited to donate to

Alzheimer’s research.

