RUMFORD – Mr. Timothy Sicotte Sr., 77, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at the Rumford Hospital. He was a resident of Eaton Hill Road in Rumford.

Born in Rumford, Maine, on May 19, 1943, he was the son of Edmund and Harriett (Trenoweth) Sicotte. He was a graduate of Stephens High School in Rumford class of 1961. Tim owned and operated Sicotte and Sons Construction in Rumford. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He was married in Rumford, Maine, on June 18, 1966, to Penny Dubois, who survives of Rumford. Other survivors include his sons, Timothy Jr and his fiancé Sam Young of Mexico, Brian of Rumford, a daughter, Sandra Craig of Salt Lake City, Utah, a sister, Karen Lark of Rumford; grandchildren, Joshua Sicotte and wife Bryce, Derek Sicotte and companion Ashley Chadwick, Ashley MacDonald, Kirsten Davis, Nikole Craig, Thomas Henry, Robert Henry, Jeff Friday, Kyle Friday and wife Sonia, Jessica Norris and husband Justin, Jacob Henry, Megan Frye and husband Courtney, Kristen Henry; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great on the way, and nieces and nephews, a special friend, Marc Mayo.

He was predeceased by his parents, and a sister, Nancy Arsenault.

Funeral services will be held in the spring. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader and Son funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford.