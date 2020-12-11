Friday, December 11
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — Formula One: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
BIATHLON
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: World Cup, Hochfilzen, Austria (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — St. John’s at Seton Hall
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Appalachian State at Charlotte
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Creighton
ESPN2 — Nebraska (Omaha) at Kansas
ESPNU — Iona at Fairfield
FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown
9 p.m.
BTN — Iowa State at Iowa
9:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Marquette at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Wisconsin
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington State at Washington
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Arizona State at Arizona
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Nevada (Reno) vs. San Jose State, Las Vegas
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The QBE Shootout, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Champions Golf Course, Houston
2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Third Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates – Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Houston at Chicago
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Sacramento at Portland
SKIING
7:30 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Ski Flying World Championships, Planica, Slovenia (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Leeds United
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Ajax Amsterdam, Group Stage (taped)
SURFING
1 p.m.
FS2 — WSL: The Maui Pro, Championship Tour, Maui, Hawaii

