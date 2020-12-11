Snow is falling and the temperature is dropping. Many sportspeople might be putting away their hunting gear and dusting off their snowshoes and ice fishing equipment. Fall is the most popular time to go hunting in Maine with hunters flocking to the fields and forests for a chance to harvest a deer. But whether or not you tagged out this fall, there’s still time for you to hunt some of the other game species in our state.
Don’t put off hunting until spring or next fall, try hunting this winter:
Gray Squirrel
For new, young, and food-motivated hunters, gray squirrel is an excellent opportunity and (surprisingly) good table fare. It’s a high-speed hunt and good practice for improving your shooting skills. Gray squirrel are common and plentiful, so it’s a great way to build confidence as a hunter.
Gray squirrel season is September 26 – December 31, 2020 in all Wildlife Management Districts.
Snowshoe Hare
One of the enjoyable aspects of hunting in the winter is the ability to easily see fresh animal tracks in the snow! Grab a pair of snowshoes and hire a guide, who may have a trained dog, for an enjoyable winter hunt.
Snowshoe hare season is September 26, 2020 through March 31, 2021 in all Wildlife Management Districts with the exception of Vinalhaven Island in Knox County which has a season end date of February 27, 2021.
Predators
Maine predator seasons are long providing hunters ample opportunity. Calling is a popular tactic for luring in wary predators.
Always check to be sure you’re complying with Maine’s hunting laws before proceeding with a method of harvest or species.
Season Dates:
Bobcat: December 1, 2020 – February 20, 2021
Coyote: Year round
Coyote Night Hunt: December 16, 2020 – August 31, 2021
Fox: October 19, 2020 – February 27, 2021
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Encore
Bowdoin Museum of art to host Virtual Family Saturday
-
Nation / World
FDA says it ‘will rapidly work toward’ approval of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Honesty
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Property Spotlight: Flagstaff Lake
-
Maine
Maine CDC reports 345 cases, four additional COVID-19 deaths