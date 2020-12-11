Snow is falling and the temperature is dropping. Many sportspeople might be putting away their hunting gear and dusting off their snowshoes and ice fishing equipment. Fall is the most popular time to go hunting in Maine with hunters flocking to the fields and forests for a chance to harvest a deer. But whether or not you tagged out this fall, there’s still time for you to hunt some of the other game species in our state.

Don’t put off hunting until spring or next fall, try hunting this winter:

Gray Squirrel

For new, young, and food-motivated hunters, gray squirrel is an excellent opportunity and (surprisingly) good table fare. It’s a high-speed hunt and good practice for improving your shooting skills. Gray squirrel are common and plentiful, so it’s a great way to build confidence as a hunter.

Gray squirrel season is September 26 – December 31, 2020 in all Wildlife Management Districts.

Snowshoe Hare

One of the enjoyable aspects of hunting in the winter is the ability to easily see fresh animal tracks in the snow! Grab a pair of snowshoes and hire a guide, who may have a trained dog, for an enjoyable winter hunt.

Snowshoe hare season is September 26, 2020 through March 31, 2021 in all Wildlife Management Districts with the exception of Vinalhaven Island in Knox County which has a season end date of February 27, 2021.

Predators

Maine predator seasons are long providing hunters ample opportunity. Calling is a popular tactic for luring in wary predators.

Always check to be sure you’re complying with Maine’s hunting laws before proceeding with a method of harvest or species.

Season Dates:

Bobcat: December 1, 2020 – February 20, 2021

Coyote: Year round

Coyote Night Hunt: December 16, 2020 – August 31, 2021

Fox: October 19, 2020 – February 27, 2021