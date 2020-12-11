WELD — A work party of the Weld Winter Wild Cats snowmobile club will meet at Skoolhouse Variety just before 9 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
The weekend storm dropped about 12 inches of snow in the fields but also felled many trees. Yesterday about 20 trees were cut in just a mile heading out from Mt. Blue State Park.
The club has taken on 23 extra miles of trail this year, so that is a lot of trees to clear. Even an hour of someone’s time will be a big help. Bring your sled, four wheeler or whatever you have. Chainsaws, clippers, or just your hands. Anything is appreciated.
The plan is to start work at 9 a.m.
For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/weldwinterwildcat.
