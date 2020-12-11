WINTHROP — Winthrop High School has announced the first-quarter honor roll as follows:
High Honors
Seniors: Kerrigan Anuszewski, Jenna Buzzell, Hannah Duley, Colby Emery, Owen Foster, Rowan Goebel-Bain, Noah Grube, Landen Huff, Chase Keezer, Dana Lesko, Ella Michaud, Nathan Miller, Fisher Parker, Teresa Siniak.
Juniors: Sarah Adam, Anna Berkes, John Ellis, Justin Ferguson, Eleanor Folsom, Autumn Gerry, Camille Graves, Justin Heath, Cameron Hurd, Muriel Lattin, Marta Norton, Averie Silva, Olivia Vance.
Sophomores: Sophia Blanco, Aleah Childs, Phoebe Dow, Kamryn Dube, Isabella Dunn, Sage Fortin, Elsa Goebel-Bain, Amelie Grube, Joshua Hafford, Nicholas Keezer, Julia Letourneau, Rhyan Sawlivich, Emma Shuman, Tyler Shumway, Alyssa St. Pierre, Lauryn Wood.
Freshmen: Max Cheng, Jordyn Kinsman, Christopher Pottle, Brett Rogers, Bennett Ross, Jonathan Wagner, Grace Woodard.
Honors
Seniors: Sandor Doczy-Bordi, Noah Dunn, Holly Eason, Mason Faucher, Madison Forgue, Rilye Frenchette, Brooklyn Gaghan, Adam Hardy, Sydney Harrison, Devyn Lee, Lindsay Letourneau, Hannah Martinez, Aidan Mitchell, Abigail Morin, Madisyn Oberg, Abigail Ross, Bryce Smith, Jacob Smith, Chloe Solloway, Samantha Struck, Erica Taylor.
Juniors: Emma Ayotte, Logan Baird, Emily Finch, Andrew Foster, Chase Graves, Xavier Hodge, Madelynne Perkins, Vanessa Richards Bowden, Caraline Squires.
Sophomores: Jakob Barrows, Britney Blow, Samuel Bourne, James Cognata, James Corgan, Kayla Curtis, Nea DiBiase-Stone, Katherine Dugal, Andrew Fay, Keigan Francis, Camden Graves, Damian Judd, Camden Lesko, Theodore Mihalakis, Benjamin Ouellette, Iker Penniman, Madison Weymouth.
Freshmen: Selma Adam, Leah Barnes, Wayne Bell, Zachary Chapman, George Ferguson, Angelique Hafford, Garrison Melendy, Eben Michaud, Skyler Norwood, Robert Putnam, Kyla Sheehan, Adam Siniak, Quinn Tysinger, Lucy Vachon, Harold Vance, Suzanne Webster, Jodi Wilkins, Haley Williams.
