NEW YORK — High school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease can win up to $5,000 for college through the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) national Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness College Scholarship Essay Contest. Students can enter the contest by visiting alzfdn.org/scholarship. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 15, 2021.

The contest is open to college-bound high school seniors. Applicants must submit a 1,200- to 1,500-word essay describing how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted their lives and what they have learned about themselves, their family and/or their community through their experience with Alzheimer’s.

Awards range from first prize of $5,000, second prize of $2,500, third prize of $1,500 to honorable mentions between $1,000 and $400.

Individuals wishing to support this and other programs and services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease can do so by visiting alzfdn.org/donate or calling AFA at 866-232-8484.

