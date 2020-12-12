Each year, along with the community Christmas tree lighting, the local Jewish community, as represented by Temple Shalom, lights a community menorah (candelabra).

Due to COVID, we will not be lighting the community menorah, as we do not believe it is safe or prudent to do so. In fact, our temple has been closed since April, and we do not expect to re-open until late Spring.

The Jewish Community of Lewiston/Auburn completely supports all CDC, state of Maine and Gov. Janet Mills ‘guidelines. We do not believe it is COVID-safe or prudent to hold any gatherings. We all need to work together to slow the spread of COVID and prevent illness and death.

Temple Shalom has recently learned that a Jewish organization, from away, is holding a Hanukkah candle lighting next week at Kennedy Park. We are happy to have other Jewish organizations as guests in our community. However, Temple Shalom does not support this candle lighting event. Just as we do not support any gathering, during this pandemic.

Please follow all state and CDC guidelines. Wear a mask. Social distance. Do not gather in groups. Be safe. Be healthy and live.

Temple Shalom wishes everyone a Happy Hanukkah or a Merry Christmas, or just happiness this winter. May this season bring joy and health to people and their families.

David Allen, president of Temple Shalom Synagogue, Auburn