Power play goals in the each of the final two periods proved to be the difference as the Maine Nordiques edged the Northeast Generals, 4-3, at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Saturday.

James Philpott scored with the advantage in the second period to give Maine a 3-1 lead. After Liam McCanney tallied the first of his two power play goals to pull Northeast within 3-2 47 seconds into the third period, Farrell gave the Nordiques a two-goal cushion again with a power play goal at 14:18 of the period.

Cooper Swift and Stefan Owens had the other two Maine goals. Jack Strauss, Cannon Green and Makem Demers notched two assists apiece for the Nordiques, while Avery Sturtz made 28 saves in net.

Tyler Varin scored the first Northeast goal while goaltender Hugo Haas stopped 37 shots.

Northeast was 2-for-7 on the power play while Maine was 2-for-4.

Both teams return to the Colisee for a 1 p.m. faceoff on Tuesday.

