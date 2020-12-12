100 Years Ago: 1920

The new home of the Lewiston Trust Company is now in the process of construction. It certainly makes that downtown section look a whole lot more metropolitan.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Traffic in downtown Auburn was snarled for over an hour this morning after several electrical wires fell to the ground while Central Maine Power Co. crews were stringing a new line across Turner Street. The CMP crew was changing the new line in front of the YMCA across Turner Street to the new First Bank branch office in the Urban Renewal Area, when the come-along used to stretch the wire let go, sending several lines to the ground.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Auburn police officers and firemen may now retire after 25 years of service as a result of a resolution passed Monday night by the Auburn City Council. According to the wording of the resolution the action was taken under the provisions of a state, statute that permits such retirement effective April 1,1971. It also provides that retirement benefits shall be based on one-half of their annual salary at the time of their retirement.

