LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Walmart Auburn and the Walmart Distribution Center are joining forces to help local kids in need during the holidays.

This year the annual “Stuff the Bus” event has more businesses participating to help those in need, including those who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

The event invites anyone who would like to donate new toys and clothing to local children in need to drop off items at the chamber and bus stops at the participating businesses helping with collection.

On Monday, Dec. 14, the LA Metro Chamber Team will travel around LA on a Northeast Charter bus, collecting the donated gifts from the public drop-off locations plus participating businesses, sort the items and distribute them to L/A nonprofit organizations.

All donations made for “Stuff the Bus” will remain in the community. To learn more, visit lametrochamber.com/bus. Remember to wear a mask when entering any public drop-off business location.