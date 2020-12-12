SOUTH PARIS – Cleba Raymond Spofford Jr., 61, of South Paris passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home. He was born in Lewiston on July 19, 1959, the son of Cleba R., Sr. and Pauline E. McDonald Spofford. He attended Madison Street School and had attended Pathways for many years. Later spending time at the Twarog Center.

He was fun loving, and enjoyed music, dancing, swimming and bowling. His favorite TV shows were Young and The Restless, Dallas, Wheel of Fortune and the Price is Right.

Cleba is survived by his mother; sister, Judith Sargent and husband David; brother, Ronnie Spofford; sister, Katherine Caron and husband Raymond; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father; brothers, Dennis, Michael and Paul Spofford; grandparents, Verdal and Jessie Spofford and George and Beatrice McDonald.

Family and friends may attend a time of visitation on Monday, December 14 from 4-6 p.m., at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Graveside services will be held in the spring at Brookvale Cemetery in Auburn.

The family wishes to thank the people at the Progress Center and Androscoggin Home Health Care.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Donations in his memory may be made to the Maine Down Syndrome Network,

PO Box 705,

Windham, ME 04062.