LIVERMORE FALLS – Edward Thomas Quinn, 74, a resident of Park Street, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 10, 2020, at his home with his wife, Mildred, by his side, after a long battle with a military service-connected illness.

He was born July 8, 1946, in Sanford, Maine. The son of Arthur W. Quinn and Irene V. (Roux) Quinn. He attended St. Thomas Elementary School and graduated from St. Ignatius High School in 1965. Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Ed apprenticed with Joseph Famolare in Boston, to learn drafting of shoe patterns. Edward proudly served in the United States Airforce during the Vietnam War. He did tours of duty at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, where he met his first wife, Carole, U-Tapao Air Force Base, Thailand, Canon Air Force Base, New Mexico, working in security/law enforcement. Upon completion of four years of military service, he returned to New England, working for J.F. McElwain (Thom McAn) in Nashua, New Hampshire, Falcon Shoe Company, Lewiston, Cole-Haan Shoe Company, Livermore Falls, United States Shoe Corp, Cincinnati, Ohio, Reebok Shoe Company, Massachusetts, and doing freelance pattern work.

With his first wife, Carole, he raised children, Amy and Jeffrey, in Lewiston. They were active in their children’s activities; scouting, little league baseball, softball, soccer, basketball, ice hockey, swimming, music lessons, and travel. They were members of St. Joseph Parish and taught CCD.

On June 14, 1997, he married Mildred Goding at the First Baptist Church in Livermore Falls. They shared their home in Livermore Falls with their cats, Simba and Ginger, and their dogs, Toby and Milo. They were members of the First Baptist Church. Ed and Mildred enjoyed cruise travel, gardening, time spent with family and friends, dancing, music concerts, wood working, and crafting. Ed was a very gregarious, social, outgoing person. An avid sports fan, especially of all New England Teams. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, snow and water skiing, gardening, boating, sailing, and cruise ship travel. He was a member of the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Pettingill School Yard Committee, Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335, and American Legion George Bunton Post #10 Livermore Falls.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mildred Quinn of Livermore Falls, his daughter, Ami Ramirez and her husband Sam of Austin, Texas, his son, Jeffrey Quinn of North Anson, his sister, Sandra Brooks and her husband Cory of South Carolina, his brother, Tim Quinn and his companion John of New York, his brother-in-law, Carl Godin, nieces, Erica and Katie Brooks, uncle, aunts, and many cousins.

Messages of condolence may be made to the family at http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at 2 p.m., at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., prior to the service. Interment in the spring at Pleasant View Cemetery, 51 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls, Maine.