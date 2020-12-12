AUBURN – Margaret J. Tripp, 78, Auburn, died Dec. 9, 2020, at Clover Manor due to Covid-19.

Born on June 34, 1942, to Lawrence and Hilda Johnson. She enjoyed bowling, camping, singing, dancing, rock and roll, and the Pal-Hop.

She worked at Pioneer Plastics and loved driving with her husband for Community Concepts.

Predeceased by her parents, her husband, Arthur (Dick) Tripp, son, Steven Gibbings, brothers, Lawrence and Jimmy Johnson, sisters, Elaine Cane and Barbara Johnson.

Survived by son, Fred and wife, Celine Gibbings; daughter-in-law, Peggy Gaumont; twin sister, Margie Hess, brother, Danny and wife, Bonita Johnson; grandchildren: Nicholas, Steven and Jacob Gibbings; great-grandchildren: Lilliana, Jackson, and Piper Gibbings.

We would like to thank Clover Manor for the wonderful care you took of Margaret. Thank you for loving her during her last days when we could not be with her.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net