PARKMAN — The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile from Parkman.

Reese Hannah, 14, was last seen leaving her mother’s house at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 11. Reese is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair, which is currently dyed red, and gray eyes.

Reese has a nose piercing and long fake finger nails.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black snow pants and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Piscataquis County dispatch at 207-564-3304.

