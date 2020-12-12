PARKMAN — The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile from Parkman.
Reese Hannah, 14, was last seen leaving her mother’s house at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 11. Reese is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair, which is currently dyed red, and gray eyes.
Reese has a nose piercing and long fake finger nails.
Police say she was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black snow pants and Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Piscataquis County dispatch at 207-564-3304.
