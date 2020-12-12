PARKMAN — The Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing juvenile from Parkman.

Reese Hannah of Parkman was last seen Friday, December 11, 2020. Piscataquis County Sheriff’s Office photo

Reese Hannah, 14, was last seen leaving her mother’s house at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 11. Reese is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair, which is currently dyed red, and gray eyes.

Reese has a nose piercing and long fake finger nails.

Police say she was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black snow pants and Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Piscataquis County dispatch at 207-564-3304.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
parkman maine, piscataquis county
Related Stories
Latest Articles